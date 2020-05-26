COLUMBIA, S.C. — As coronavirus testing sites continue to pop-up around the state, some wonder which are free and which could come at a cost.

Here’s a good guideline to follow.

First, free community testing sites like those offered by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) should provide testing at no charge.

Some News19 viewers said they visited a MUSC testing site and were billed, so we reached out to the university.

According to a spokesperson, a small number of patients at the Eau Claire and Rice Creek sites were billed in error and they're working to provide clarifying letters to ensure these patients understand they are not responsible.

"The federal CARES ACT requires MUSC to bill insurance companies if patients who visit one of these sites have insurance," MUSC Director of Media Relations Heather Woolwine said in a statement. "Regardless of insurance or self-pay status, patients should not have any out of pocket expenses for this health care service."

Doctor and hospital visits are a bit more complex.

For the uninsured, leaders with the South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center say federal funds are available to help with free testing, but patients should call ahead to make sure their selected provider is participating.

“I realize that these are emergency times ad you can’t go around shopping for providers, but I think that if you make a few phone calls, you could find a provider that will participate if you’re uninsured,” Sue Berkowitz, the center’s director, said.

As for those with insurance, Berkowitz says cost depends on the insurer.

“If you have private insurance, you might want to check with your insurance company first to make sure they’re going to be covering it and that the provider you go to accepts the insurance that you have,” Berkowitz said.

The best thing for patients to do is call ahead and see what testing could cost and, if they still receive a bill when costs were expected to be covered, she says there’s still a chance that it could be taken care of.

“We know that hospitals and providers are businesses, so they may generate a bill, but that does not mean necessarily that there aren’t other funds that are going to be applied to cover the cost of that medical care that you get,” Berkowitz said.

To learn more about testing sites around the state visit DHEC online.