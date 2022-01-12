Which Midlands schools are going virtual this week?

The rising number of positive COVID-19 cases are impacting in-person learning. Here is a list of schools temporarily transitioning to virtual learning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an effort to keep the community informed on how the rising number of COVID-19 cases are impacting schools in the Midlands, WLTX reached out to area school districts to compile a list of those schools temporarily transitioning from in-person to virtual classrooms.

Richland County District 2

Dent Middle: Virtual through Thursday of this week. We anticipate a return to in-person instruction at the school on Tuesday of next week. Friday and Monday are student holidays.

On Wednesday, January 12, the district will operate curbside meal service from 10 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. Students/Parents/Guardians will be given enough student meals to close out the school week.

Lake Carolina Elementary Lower: The first grade is virtual through Jan. 21, with an anticipated return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24. Please note pre-K, kindergarten and second grade are continuing with in-person instruction.

Beginning on January 11th through January 24th, the district will operate daily curbside meal service for Lake Carolina Elementary - Lower first-grade students from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meals can be picked up via the car rider line.

All meals are still at no cost for all children under the age of 18.

Lexington-Richland 5

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, Chapin Elementary School will temporarily shift students from in-learning to virtual classrooms until Tuesday, Jan.18. During this period:

students should log onto their Google Classroom accounts at 8 a.m. every day to join their teacher in their virtual classrooms.

extracurricular activities including school-related clubs, activities, and events will be suspended until Jan. 18.

Student Nutrition Services will distribute free meals to students from 11 a.m. to noon every day in front of the school.

Orangeburg County Schools