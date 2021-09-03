Where in South Carolina are face masks still required?

Gov. McMaster relaxed state guidelines, no longer requiring masks in restaurants or state buildings. Counties and municipalities across SC still have ordinances.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that masks will no longer be mandatory at restaurants or government buildings, an update to a previous executive order regarding COVID-19 regulations.

Since this update, many restaurants and businesses have said they will still require face masks.

Cities and counties across the state are also still requiring face masks, though some have relaxed these guidelines.

Midlands Counties and Municipalities with Mask Ordinances

Counties

Calhoun County

Orangeburg County

Richland County

Municipalities (Some municipalities cross county lines.)

Arcadia Lakes / Richland County

Bethune / Kershaw County

Blythewood / Richland County

Camden / Kershaw County

Cayce / Lexington County

Columbia / Richland County

Eastover / Richland County

Forest Acres / Richland County

Irmo / Lexington County

Orangeburg / Orangeburg County

St Matthews / Calhoun County

Sumter / Sumter County

W. Columbia / Lexington County

Winnsboro / Fairfield County

The Town of Lexington dropped their face mask requirement hours after Gov. McMaster's announcement.

Statewide Counties and Municipalities with Face Mask Ordinances

Find a full map from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division here.

Statewide Counties with Mask Ordinances

Beaufort

Calhoun

Charleston

Georgetown

Oconee

Orangeburg

Richland

Williamsburg

Statewide Municipalities with Mask Ordinances (Some municipalities cross county lines.)

Aiken / Aiken County

Anderson / Anderson County

Andrews / Georgetown County

Arcadia Lakes / Richland County

Barnwell / Barnwell County

Bethune / Kershaw County

Bishopville / Lee County

Blythewood / Richland County

Camden / Kershaw County

Cayce / Lexington County

Central / Pickens County

Charleston / Charleston County

Chester / Chester County

Clemson / Pickens County

Columbia / Richland County

Conway / Horry County

Easley / Pickens County

Eastover / Richland County

Edisto / Colleton County

Estill / Hampton County

Florence / Florence County

Folly Beach / Charleston County

Forest Acres / Richland County

Gaffney / Cherokee County

Georgetown / Georgetown County

Gifford / Hampton County

Goose Creek / Berkeley County

Greenville / Greenville County

Greenwood / Greenwood County

Hampton / Hampton County

Harleyville / Dorchester County

Hartsville / Darlington County

Hilton Head / Beaufort County

Irmo / Lexington County

Isle Of Palms / Charleston County

James Island / Charleston County

Kiawah Island / Charleston County

Mcclellanville / Charleston County

Mt Pleasant / Charleston County

Myrtle Beach / Horry County

N. Charleston / Charleston County

N. Myrtle Beach / Horry County

Newberry / Newberry County

Orangeburg / Orangeburg County

Port Royal / Beaufort County

Ravenel / Charleston County

Ridgeville / Dorchester County

Rock Hill / York County

Seabrook Island / Charleston County

Spartanburg / Spartanburg County

St George / Dorchester County

St Matthews / Calhoun County

Summerville / Dorchester County

Sumter / Sumter County

W. Columbia / Lexington County

Walterboro / Colleton County

Winnsboro / Fairfield County

Yemassee / Hampton County

York / York County

The second phase of vaccinations in the state, Phase 1B, began on Monday.

People eligible for the vaccine in this phase include the following: