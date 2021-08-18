Younger children more likely to spread COVID-19 at home, study finds

Researchers found that children 3 years and younger were the most likely to spread COVID-19 to other members of their household.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New research shows teenagers are the most likely to bring COVID-19 into their homes, but once it's there, babies and toddlers are the most likely to spread the virus to their families.

Researchers found kids 3 years or younger were most likely to spread COVID-19 to other members of their household. The findings were part of a major study in Canada.

So why are young kids now playing such a big role in the transmission of the coronavirus? Experts say there are a few things happening at once.

First, there's just more data. Now that kids are back in schools and day cares, we're getting a more accurate picture of how kids can spread COVID-19.

Second, several studies have shown that young kids can carry the same viral load as adults.

Finally, experts say behavior could play the biggest role. Younger kids, especially babies and toddlers, require a lot of hands-on care. And because they can't isolate when they're sick, it means if the baby's sick, there's a good chance someone else in the family will be, too.

Doctors say the study's findings reinforce how important masks and social distancing are in school and day care settings.

