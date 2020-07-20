Winn-Dixie changes mind, will require customers to cover their faces

The company last week "strongly recommended" masks in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Now, it will require them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shoppers at Winn-Dixie and its sister stores nationwide soon will be required to wear a face covering or mask.

It's a change from what the company, Southeastern Grocers, said in a statement last week when it "strongly encouraged" government officials to enact such policies. The company said it did not want to "cause undue friction" between its employees and customers and opted not to implement such a policy.

Now, however, shoppers must wear a covering starting Monday, July 27. The policy applies to Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials and many lawmakers nationwide recommend the use of face coverings in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates," Southeastern Grocers said.

Winn-Dixie and its other stores join a growing list of nationwide retailers requiring customers to wear a mask before entering their stores.

