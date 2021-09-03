You could be getting a $250 to $300 check each month, per child by summer

If the stimulus bill passes as is, there is a provision to increase the child tax credit and to send the money out monthly, rather than waiting for tax time.

NEW ORLEANS — A less talked about aspect of the current stimulus bill that is working its way through Congress and seems destined to pass, though possibly strictly along party lines, is one that could be financially helpful to people with children.

The American Rescue Plan would temporarily raise the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 ($3,600 for children under 6).

It would also expand the credit to include the poorest families and start phasing out for individuals earning $75,000 a year or couples earning $150,000.

One of the main changes under the plan would be to send the money out to families on a monthly basis rather than having them get one big check at tax time each year.

The monthly check would be $250 per child over the age of 5 and $300 per child for those 5 and younger.

That would mean that a family with four children could receive monthly checks of between $1,000 or $1,200, depending on the age of the children.

If the stimulus passes as it is now, families would begin receiving the checks in the summer and would receive a tax credit for the months that have already passed at tax time.

The plan would only be for a year but would likely come up as a separate piece of legislation in 2022 in an effort to have it continue.