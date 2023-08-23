COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing as South Carolina heads toward flu season

With the start of fall classes throughout the state and COVID-19 cases increasing, medical experts are urging the public to get their vaccines.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heading towards respiratory illness season, COVID-19 cases are increasing in South Carolina, putting medical experts on notice.

Dr. Jonathan Knoche, a medical consultant with DHEC, says flu and COVID-19 season is right around the corner in South Carolina. He says in the last week they've seen a 3% increase in people visiting emergency rooms for COVID-19 infections, adding the state has doubled the amount of hospitalizations from early July.

"I think it's still important for us to be ready for when the flu does come because we know it will come," he says.

The increase is similar to one being felt by MUSC, according to doctor Scott Curry who says they currently have 12 hospitalizations throughout the MUSC system.

"I think we're starting to see a combined effect of crowding inside for air-conditioning and all the fun summer travel that we do, putting us in contact with some more infectious diseases." he says.

He adds, that in 2023 there hasn't been a single month without a case of influenza. Though, he says the Covid increase comes right before, what he predicts will be, an early flu season.

"The whole variety of public health emergency factors being over, people are not masking, people are traveling all of the sudden." He says.

Dr. Knoche says that based on countries like Australia, which begin their flu season well before the United States, he expects the flu cases to really pick up in November, however, he says the virus is something that should be on everyone's radar before that.

"It doesn't mean that's not a preventable disease. It's not a disease that we should take lightly, obviously, it's still hospitalizing people and still causing deaths."

Knoche adds that even though there might be an increase in COVID-19 cases and a flu season on the way, he thinks we don't see a return to pandemic-level mandates or masking.

"Because so many people have been infected and have a level of protection, or they've been vaccinated, or both...Unless we see any significant change, I don't see us going back to where we were before." he says.

Ponder Davis, a Columbia resident says she's been keeping track of the news around the viruses and is prepping to stay safe in the fall time.

She explains, "I'm not a close talker, I'm not around a lot of people, I don't go out to big crowds and I keep masks in the car so if there is a time when I'm going out and I feel like I need one, ill go ahead and put one on. I'm going with the flu shot this year and that's it."