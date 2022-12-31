Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water

About 50 customers are impacted by the advisory

IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main.

Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.

Restaurants and food preparers are required to comply with all USDA and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommendations that apply to them.

Those with questions regarding these types of facilities should contact Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at 803-896-0620 or the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association at 803-765-9000

Nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living facilities can contact the DHEC Division of Licensing at 803-545-4370.

The boil water advisory is a precaution taken when water mains rupture or pressure in lines otherwise drops since this could allow bacterial contamination.