Hurting in the Holidays? There are ways to heal

With cloudy skies, minimal sunshine, and an ongoing pandemic, many are struggling with their feelings this time of year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Whether it be the lack of daylight, the cold and rainy days, or the impacts of COVID on virtually every aspect of life, people are experiencing a range of emotions that one expert suggests could be signs of depression.

As we continue in the month of December with only about 10 hours of sunlight, not factoring in rainy and cloudy days, many of us struggle with the lack of Vitamin D, add being locked down for over a year and the new Omicron variant appearing close to home in North Carolina, people are experiencing different emotions one that Jennifer Wolff, Trauma Treatment Specialist in Columbia says could be depression.

Jennifer Wolff, a trauma treatment specialist in Columbia, said that this tends to be a time of year where there is an emphasis on festivities and the "holly and jolly." She said it's associated with being around family and a feeling of togetherness.

But for many people, especially during the pandemic, there has also been an insurmountable amount of loss. And Wolff suggested that it's causing the grieving process to become more intense - especially during the holidays where some might be experiencing them without loved ones.

There are, however, some steps she wants people to follow to help cope and deal with their emotions during these trying times.

Wolff suggested people connect with others that matter to them. This could take the form of a phone call, a Zoom call, or even a masked-up meeting in person. - whether you feel like seeing them, talking to them on the phone, on zoom, or masked up in person.

She said that it's these meetings that directly correlate with the human sense of purpose.

Second, she urged people to cut out the opinions surrounding them - whether that be friends, family, opinion news, radio, or television shows. She said this includes anything that is providing a strong opinion that feels like it could cause harm.

The third tip is trying to be active and get the blood circulation going.

"People aren't moving and movement is one of the most important remedies of depression," Wolff said.

Examples include going outside to run, going to the gym, or even staying home and practicing yoga or stretching.

Wolff also said meditation or prayer are two things that, depending on what you are comfortable with, matter and will be a big factor in moods.

Finally, she urged people to be accepting of their own emotions, because it's OK to be sad. She said that people grieve and that this is a significant part of healing. Plus, there's no right or wrong way.