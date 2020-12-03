COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control board met Thursday along with the state epidemiologist for an update on COVID-19.

On March 6 DHEC announced the first two presumptive positive cases in South Carolina. Since then new cases have been found.

DHEC said there are now six presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases.

"As of last week, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics came online to provide the testing and the difference is for the DHEC laboratory to perform the test health care providers must consult with a DHEC medical consultant to see if individuals meet the criteria for testing," State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said.

Bell said in our state they can test up to 2,000 people and the number of test kits is currently not a concern.

"The DHEC laboratory has sufficient test kits to perform test on about 80-100 individuals a day," Bell said.

The turn around time is about 24 hours and if the test is positive it must be sent to the CDC for confirmation, but Bell said their lab has a highly reliable test.

"To our understanding, test submitted from state public health laboratories from all over the country, the CDC has not submitted a result that was not positive," Bell said.

One board member asked bell about all of the current cancellations of events and the future use of social distancing.

"Large gatherings themselves do not pose a risk when transition is low in the community, but large public gatherings from a public health perspective can pose a risk if there is a likelihood individuals will be sick in these large public gatherings," Bell said. "If it's in a community there is not ongoing transmission that is one consideration, but if a large public gathering has the potential to attract a lot of people from other areas and the risk of importation, so from a public health perspective large public gatherings can pose a risk for increasing spread."

Bell also said the transmission rate for COVID-19 and the flu are similar, but the difference is since the flu has a vaccine more people are protected whereas COVID-19 could spread more rapidly because everyone is susceptible.