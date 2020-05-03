COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here in South Carolina the Department of Department of Health and Enviormental Control said 13 people are being monitored for the coronavirus across the state.

DHEC is continuing to monitor the coronavirus in our state. So far they have tested five people for the virus, all of them were negative. There have been no confirmed cases at this time.

"We do want to give the message, there are basic measures everyone should take for flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses," State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

Bell said as cases are seen around the country they are continuing to monitor those who have traveled to the impacted areas.

"What we mean by monitoring is that the CDC has provided notifications to state health departments about individuals who have been to impacted areas," Bell said. "We ask those travelers who have been to areas where they may of been exposed or individuals who may have been exposed to someone who is ill or other individuals who have other certain criteria to monitor themselves for potential symptoms of the illness that could be consistent with COVID-19 infection."

Symptoms can include a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Bell said just because cases have been confirmed in bordering states, Georgia and North Carolina, does not necessarily increase the likelihood of seeing a case here.

"We do want people to pay attention to the threat of influenza, it still remains significant in our community, so the risk of being exposed to the flu is still pretty high," Bell said. "We want people to pay attention to the similarities with the flu, but also pay attention to the risk and the risk of exposure to the flu is far, far greater right now."

DHEC said the best way to prevent from getting sick is to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, avoid anyone who may be sick and if you are sick stay home from work.

DHEC officials said the will continue updating their numbers and website daily.