South Carolina's COVID-19 case decline prompts DHEC to make changes for schools and daycares

DHEC has made changes to multiple guidance documents in the wake of the decline of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that they're now recommending the "test to stay" policy for childcare centers, updating a guidance they'd previously given for all K through 12 schools.

According to the agency, an update has been made to its COVID-19 Guidance for Childcare Centers. The update includes the recommendation for childcare centers to use the Test to Stay (TTS) program that is also being used by local school districts.

The updated childcare guidance allows kids who are close contacts to avoid quarantine if they have no signs of symptoms and get tested twice. The first test should take place on day three and another between days 5-7.

DHEC strongly encourages kids to wear a mask for 10 days if they are two or older. The protocol for employees who work in childcare settings is similar to those for schools which is: no symptoms, testing at least once between days five and seven, and wearing a mask for 10 days.

Changes have also been made to DHEC's COVID-19 Guidance for K-12 schools. Masking standards have been updated, and schools can use TTS for sports and other extracurricular activities.

DHEC says that the decline of COVID-19 cases has prompted them to make these changes to the documents.

“We are consistent in our stance that recommendations should reflect the latest COVID-19 trends and data,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We are glad to see cases declining in recent weeks, and we are updating our guidance to reflect that trend while maintaining our focus on keeping children in person at school safely."

The updated guidance for K-12 schools states that students are allowed to remove their masks when it is necessary to participate in sports or extracurricular activities if they test negative on or after day five. The student is still required to wear a mask in all other instances in school until the tenth day.