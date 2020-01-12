DHEC offers free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day is on Dec. 1.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every year on December 1st, the world unites to fight against HIV, support those living with it, and remember the ones who died from the disease.

"In our world, World AIDS Day is every day," said Dr. Bambi Gaddist, CEO of The Wright Wellness Center.

World AIDS Day has been going on since 1988. More than 20,000 people in South Carolina are living with the infection, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

State health officials estimate more than 6,000 people with HIV/AIDS are not receiving medical treatment. So, DHEC is sponsoring a free testing event at local health departments.

"Our job is to create a space for everyone to find a safe space to talk to someone confidentially," explained Dr. Gaddist. "We can help them maneuver through these hurdles from being human."

The theme this year is "Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact." The CEO of the Wright Wellness Center says to do that; we have encouraged folks to get tested annually.

"Back in 1988, we were unclear about what worked and what didn't work," Gaddist said. "Now, we have the most effective medications for HIV, which is why people are no longer dying from HIV."

Click here to find a free testing site.