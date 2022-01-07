DHEC offering free radon test kits during January

Become familiar with this naturally occurring gas during National Radon Action Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants people to learn more about radon -- a naturally occurring gas that may be responsible for health issues when it becomes concentrated inside a home. DHEC is offering free radon test kits for the home during January, National Radon Action Month.

“Elevated levels of radon have been found in homes in almost every county of South Carolina. Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels,” said Rhonda Thompson, Bureau of Air Quality Chief. “The only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test.”

Nationally, radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The gas is the second only to smoking as the leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and the health risks of radon are greater for those who smoke.

The naturally occurring gas cannot be seen, smelled or tasted. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water and can get inside homes through holes or cracks in the foundation, construction joints and plumbing fixtures.

“South Carolina has nationally certified radon contractors who can measure radon and install solutions to reduce elevated radon levels,” said Leslie Coolidge, Coordinator for South Carolina's Radon Program. “Links to lists of credentialed radon professionals and other resources on radon mitigation and choosing a radon contractor can be found online at www.scdhec.gov/radon.”