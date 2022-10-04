DHEC to host community health fair Wednesday, Oct. 5

Free event will feature health and wellness providers, food vendors, and members of Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting a community health, wellness and safety fair at the agency's 2600 Bull St. location.

The public is invited to attend this free event and come out to meet representatives from local health and wellness providers, the South Carolina Credit Union, and Columbia Fire Department from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Food vendors will be on site, as well.