The 'hidden illness': DHEC to offer free hepatitis testing Tuesday, May 18

National Hepatitis Testing Day is Tuesday. Anyone can be tested for HIV, STDs, and Hepatitis C at no cost

COLUMBIA, S.C. — “Hepatitis is a hidden illness. Millions of Americans are living with chronic hepatitis and don’t know they are infected. The only way to find out is to be tested,” said South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's Ali Mansaray.

Mansray is the director of DHEC's Division of STD/HIV/Viral Hepatitis.

Tuesday, May 18 is National Hepatitis Testing Day and DHEC will be offering free testing for HIV, STDs, and Hepatitis C at no cost at county health departments.

“Detecting viral hepatitis early can help people avoid serious outcomes, such as liver cancer or the need for a liver transplant,” she says.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver often caused by a virus. The most common types of viral hepatitis are hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C vary in severity, prevention and treatment methods.

Hepatitis A is very contagious -- spread through close personal contact with an infected person or by eating contaminated food or drink. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice and can last up to two months. Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), South Carolina is experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak, with more than 2,000 cases identified since November 2018.

Hepatitis B is spread through the transfer of bodily fluids -- blood, semen or other fluids -- of an infected person to someone who is not infected. Transference can occur through sexual contact, sharing needles or syringes, or from mother to baby at birth. Symptoms include fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice. Although typically a short-term illness, for some hepatitis B can become a long-term, chronic infection that can lead to serious health issues such as cirrhosis or liver cancer. Hepatitis B can be prevented with a vaccination.

Hepatitis C is spread through blood contact with an infected person -- usually through sharing needles or other equipment used to prepare and inject drugs. Truly the "hidden illness," people with chronic hepatitis C can often have no symptoms and do not feel sick. When symptoms do appear -- bleeding and bruising easily, fatigue, poor appetite, jaundice, dark-colored urine, itchy skin, fluid buildup in the abdomen, swelling in the legs, weight loss, confusion, drowsiness and slurred speech, and spiderlike blood vessels on the skin -- it is a sign of acute hepatitis C and may become chronic or signal advanced liver disease. Getting tested for hepatitis C is important. The CDC and DHEC recommend all adults and pregnant women get tested for hepatitis C. There is no vaccine to prevent the disease but treatments can cure most people with hepatitis C in 8 to 12 weeks.

According to DHEC, about 67 percent of people living with hepatitis B and 50 percent of the people living with hepatitis C are unaware of their status and are at risk for developing liver disease or cancer. In 2019, 527 cases of chronic hepatitis B and 7,022 cases of chronic hepatitis C were diagnosed in South Carolina.