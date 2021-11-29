DHEC to offer free HIV testing in South Carolina, December 2

SC Department of Health and Environmental Control promotes testing, HIV Awareness after World AIDS Day, Dec. 1.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced it will provide free testing for HIV, other sexual transmitted diseases (STDs), and Hepatitis C at local health departments across the state on Thursday, Dec. 2, in observance of World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, marks the 40th year of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and is an opportunity for people to join the fight against the disease while remembering those who have died and those who continue to live with HIV.

According to DHEC, as of Dec. 31, 2019, there are more than 20,000 South Carolina residents living with diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS. Between 2018-2019, 1,556 people in South Carolina were newly diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Of these, a large portion – approximately 40 percent – were young people ages 20-29.

"Every county in the state has residents living with HIV, but many South Carolinians remain unaware of their HIV status because they have not received an HIV test," said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC's STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “The CDC estimates that 16 percent of the more than 20,000 South Carolinians living with HIV do not know their status. Undiagnosed individuals risk transmitting HIV. We must work together to find and link these fellow South Carolinians to health care, for their sake and the sake of our communities.”