South Carolina announces COVID test backlog cleared, vows return of quick turnaround

The turnaround times for COVID-19 test results are said to be back to the standard 48-hour time frame.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday that all of its testing vendors have cleared their backlogs.

The update comes after people recently found themselves waiting over a week to receive COVID-19 testing results back.

The department stated that its testing vendors which include Premier Medical Laboratory Services are all caught up on tests results, adding that turnaround times are back to the 48-hour time frame.

According to Premier's chief executive officer, Kevin Murdock, the company was able to clear its backlog after investing millions of dollars in additional equipment and hiring more than 300 South Carolina employees.

“Premier Medical Laboratory Services is now back to pre-surge turnaround times,” Murdock told DHEC. “We are processing 95 percent of our results in under 24 hours.”

DHEC COVID-19 Coordination Director Louis Eubank thanked the vendors for adjusting to high demand and their hard work in making sure timely tests are available.