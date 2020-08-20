DHEC issues warning after toxic algae found in South Carolina lake

Swimming, fishing prohibited until further notice at Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has issued a recreational water advisory for Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County after DHEC detected the presence of toxic bacteria.

According to the report, as part of DHEC’s routine monitoring of natural water bodies throughout the state, a water sample was collected August 18 and tested August 19. The results indicated that microcystins, which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), are present in the northern portion of Lake Edgar Brown at 9.50 micrograms per liter (ug/L, or parts per billion). This is greater than the state’s water quality standard of 8 ug/L.

Lake Edgar Brown is a 100-acre fishing lake, popular with anglers who catch large mouth bass, catfish and bluegill and is located about 60 miles southwest of Columbia.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency names microcystins a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen.

“Until further notice, no one should swim, wade or come into contact with the water or scum, foam or algae at Lake Edgar Brown,” said Bryan Rabon, DHEC’s Manager of Aquatic Science Programs with the Bureau of Water.

DHEC is working closely with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), which advises no fish from Lake Edgar Brown should be consumed until the recreational water advisory is lifted. DHEC and SCDNR are posting notice of the advisory on signs at various locations around the lake.

Individuals are advised to seek medical attention if they or family members are experiencing illness after coming into contact with the water.