Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'

More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas day than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. Here are some precautions you can take.

MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health.

More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association.

"Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist with Minneapolis Heart Institute.

Baechler links heart issues to this time of year being stressful, and people are busy with less time to visit the doctor. She said they're also less likely to pay attention to symptoms.

"And most importantly, a lot of our behaviors change. We eat a little bit differently, drink a little bit more, sleep a little bit less," Baechler said.

And it is not just heart attacks Baechler is talking about.

"We're going to be talking about out of hospital cardiac arrests, we're talking about heart failure exacerbations, so a lot of different things in that broader bucket of heart events," Baechler said.

She encouraged people to pay attention to sign of a heart attack, including chest pain, pain that spreads to the shoulder, arm, back, or neck, or other areas, excessive sweating, shortness of breath, among other symptoms.

She also said to try to cut out stress, cut back on salt and alcohol, and if there is any question about your heart health, seek attention by a medical professional.

