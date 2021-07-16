Doctors see more patients with feet issues following the pandemic

Health experts say as we return to a more active lifestyle, our feet are taking a beating.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It's another unexpected consequence of the pandemic. Doctors say they're seeing more and more patients coming in with foot and ankle problems.

During the pandemic, the last thing any of us were thinking about was our feet. Dr. Ben Jackson, Associate Professor of Orthopedics at USC and Prisma Health says he's seen an uptick in patients, all their problems trickling down.

Dr. Ben Jackson say it's because of the adjustment back to a more active lifestyle. "People have been neglecting their feet … routine care has not been happening."

"People are returning to their activities and as they're returning back to sports and activities, we're seeing a lot more sports-related injuries," says Dr. Jackson.

"When the gyms started to reopen … often stress fractures come when you try and pick up activity fairly quickly and you're just not used to it."

Dr. Jackson says the increase in COVID-19-related foot problems is due to many of us going barefoot or wearing comfy shoes at home. Dr. Jackson said, "Folks learn pretty quickly when your feet hurt, it really affects your whole life. So, not getting up and being able to walk around is a pretty significant thing."

Dr. Jackson says he saw a 44% increase in patient numbers. "March or April timeframe, we really saw our volume ramp up."

Rebecca Senehi says since returning to the office, she's developed bunions. "Being at home and not going into work, wearing more tennis shoes, comfortable shoes, then going back to work and wearing high heels and flats, they are much narrower in the front."