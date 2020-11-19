Doctors urge South Carolinians to get their flu shot

Health officials say getting the flu shot not only reduces the risk of getting sick, but also getting hospitalized or dying from influenza complications.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sadly, South Carolina has had its first flu-related death of the 2020-2021 Flu Season, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC says the individual lived in the Pee-Dee region and they were between 50 and 64 years old.

South Carolina had 141 flu-related deaths last flu season, which was from September 29, 2019 to September 26, 2020, according to DHEC. 24 of them were in the Midlands.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a statement Wednesday, “as we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

DHEC announced today that the state has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season.



DHEC and @CDCgov recommend that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated.

https://t.co/Hxh1oWFcmt pic.twitter.com/lsUBaRa24S — SCDHEC (@scdhec) November 18, 2020

Health officials say getting the flu shot not only reduces the risk of getting sick, but also getting hospitalized or dying from influenza complications.

"It's important," said Dr. Jaqui Jones with Prisma Health. "We are trying to limit how ill you can get through this winter, flu, cold and covid season. The flu shot is one way to do it. It’s a safe thing to do. I recommend everybody do it."

Dr. Jones also said younger and older populations are more at risk of a poor outcome if they get the flu. So are people with auto-immune issues like HIV and diabetes.

Jones recommends healthy eating, staying hydrated, washing hands often, staying at home when possible and staying away from others that may be sick.