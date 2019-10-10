NORFOLK, Virginia — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers on the vaping crisis on Thursday.

Nearly 1,300 people have gotten sick, and 26 people have died. The Surgeon General calls vaping an epidemic, with one in five high school using e-cigarettes.

“It’s like the Wild Wild West, this is heavily unregulated nobody knows what’s in it,” said Sentara Pulmonologist Dr. Mary Baker. “And now we’re seeing all this injury and it’s a definite uptick since July of this year.”

Dr. Baker said there are at least 10 vaping cases in Hampton Roads. Doctors are pointing fingers at tobacco companies.

“There’s no question these guys know what they’re doing,” said Baker. “Cigarette rates were decreasing, smoking rates were decreasing, we’ve made great, great strides and now these companies have figured out a way to re-addict an entire generation of people.”

After the Virginia Department of Health reported Virginia’s first deadly vaping incident in late September, the organization is requiring all doctors to report suspected vaping cases to their local health department.

If someone has been a frequent vaper and is wondering what to do next, Baker says to meet with a doctor and work on a plan.

“Just stop. Easier said than done right?” said Baker. “If it’s a nicotine vape, we typically use two products at once, it seems to do better for smoking sensation and getting off the nicotine addiction which is a terrible addiction.”