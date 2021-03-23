Enrollment for public health insurance extended to August 15

Looking for affordable healthcare? Individuals can apply for public health insurance until August 15.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The enrollment period for public healthcare has been extended to August 15, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Families and individuals looking for health insurance can look for affordable options through the government’s Insurance Marketplace. Officials are encouraging citizens to do as soon as possible.

"The deadline to sign up is August 15. But if someone is uninsured, we encourage them to sign up today because their health insurance can start the first day of the following month so that's just a few short days away till June," said Dr. LaShawn McIver with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

McIver told News19 in a one-on-one interview that many people are still struggling due to the pandemic and are unemployed without health insurance. Now, they don't have to wait to get coverage "if they go to healthcare.gov and take advantage of this special enrollment period," McIver said.

Typically, someone must prove a qualifying life event, like having a baby, to enroll in this special period. Due to COVID-19, McIver said that requirement is waived.

She explained that people "can go to healthcare.gov and go through the application process, to see if they qualify for financial assistance during the special enrollment period."

Someone may qualify for Medicaid, but the Health Insurance Marketplace offers other low-cost options for South Carolinians as well.

Dr. McIver said due to the extra funding from the American Rescue Plan, "four out of five people who are currently enrolled in the Marketplace have found plans as low as $10 a month or less." Families of four are finding plans for as low as $160 a month.

The South Carolina Department of Insurance (SCDOI) told News19 that the Palmetto State has four providers on the Insurance Marketplace that offer 80 different plans.

Director of SCDOI Ray Farmers told News19 he encourages South Carolinians to check out as many plan options as possible to find what best fits their needs.

To apply for health insurance, click here.

The Health Insurance Marketplace has a 24/7 call center citizens can call for help with their application. The number is 1-800-318-2596 and according to Dr. McIver, they offer assistance in 150 different languages.