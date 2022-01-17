Experts say COVID isolation, winter weather taking a toll on mental health

Doctors are worried about adolescents in particular.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mental health experts are urging people to look out for one another as the pandemic continues and more cold weather is predicted.

Doctor Pete Loper Jr., a psychiatrist from Prisma Health says he's seen an increase number of patients needing mental health services.

He says the biggest increase in the adolescent age group.

It's critical, he says for parents to keep an eye on their children's behaviors.

He recommends that parents pay close attention to the social media usage of their children, as that can be a trigger for anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

"The demographic of adolescents are kinda more susceptible to the isolation, because developmentally that's human beings are integrating into their community," said Dr. Loper.

He went on to say, "If you're a parent of an adolescent, a red flag would be if your adolescent isn't coming out and engaging with the family anymore."