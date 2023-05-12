FDA approves drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause

Hot flashes are quick bursts of hot skin thats often accompanied by drenching sweat that last anywhere from seconds to several minutes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's one of the most common symptoms of menopause, and it can be, well, uncomfortable to say the least.

We're talking about hot flashes. They're quick bursts of hot skin thats often accompanied by drenching sweat that last anywhere from seconds to several minutes. Johns Hopkins research suggests that about 75% of all women have these sudden, brief, periodic increases in their body temperature.

Now, there may be an option for relief.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an oral medication for the treatment of moderate to severe hot flashes caused by menopause.

Veozah is the first neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist approved by the FDA to treat moderate to severe hot flashes from menopause. It works by binding to and blocking the activities of the NK3 receptor, which plays a role in the brain’s regulation of body temperature.

“Hot flashes as a result of menopause can be a serious physical burden on women and impact their quality of life,” said Janet Maynard, M.D., M.H.S., director of the Office of Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, Urologic and Reproductive Medicine, in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

“The introduction of a new molecule to treat moderate to severe menopausal hot flashes will provide an additional safe and effective treatment option for women.”

Veozah is not a hormone. It targets the neural activity which causes hot flashes during menopause.

The approval of Veozah was granted to Astellas Pharma US, Inc.