Fit Columbia brings fitness and felines together: Kitty yoga classes raise $663 for Cat Around Town Project

Fit Columbia organized 'kitty yoga' classes, combining fitness with adoptable foster cats to raise funds for the Cat Around Town Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fit Columbia organized two "kitty yoga" classes at their studio on College Street, combining fitness and felines for a good cause.

The event was a fundraiser for the Cat Around Town Project, an animal rescue group out of Camden. Participants of all ages practiced yoga techniques with the assistance of an adoptable foster cat, providing a unique opportunity to interact with and potentially adopt a furry friend.

Nearly 30 people participated in one of Sunday's classes which organizers tailored to people of all skill levels.

"You can have any level of yoga," Cat Around Town Project coordinator Fran Sawyer said. "You can come and just sit on the mat and play with the cats. You don't even have to do any yoga at all. But it's really just very therapeutic. It's good for the cats."

Sawyer said events like this one help the cats socialize.

"It helps them get used to people. It helps them be seen by the community," Sawyer said. "We get a lot of adoption applications out of this. We also get a lot of volunteer applications. But really, the yoga experience is a lot of fun, and just having them around and hearing the purs and just getting to do Shavasana with a little kitten is just the best."