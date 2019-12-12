COLUMBIA, S.C. — State health officials say another person has died from the flu in South Carolina for the current season.

The latest information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) show a person over the age of 65 died between December 1 and December 7. Due to privacy rules, health officials could not release more information about how the person died.

How to find the flu vaccine

There were 70 lab confirmed flu cases during the week, and 245 so far this season.

DHEC says there's widespread flu activity here in Midlands and in the Upstate. This is the fourth straight week that widespread activity has been reported.

RELATED: Winter flu season is here early, could be intense

RELATED: Peak flu season is here, and Americans still don't know how to wash their hands

So far, eight people in the state have died from the flu. Of the eight people, five were in the Upstate, two were in the Lowcountry and one was in the Pee Dee. Nearly all of the those were over the death of 65.

DHEC says most people who get the flu will have mild illness and will recover in less than two weeks. Some people with certain medical conditions (like heart or lung disease) or certain age groups (including children younger than 5 years and adults 65 years and older) are at high risk for developing flu-related complications (like pneumonia). Flu-related complications can be serious and lead to hospital stays or even death.

Flu Symptoms and Treatments