RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The flu virus circulates all year, but flu activity usually begins to pick up in October and peaks between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To help protect you and your family, Richland Library along with Walgreens is hosting a free flu shot clinic at locations across Richland County.

Here are the 10 locations and the various dates:

Registration is not required for the clinic so walk-ins are accepted. Patients will be given flu vaccines are on a first-come, first-served base.

The clinic is open to anyone 12 years and older. Children ages 12 to 17 must have a parent or guardian with them to get the flu shot.

