DHEC & Prisma Health are offering free flu shots in the Midlands all October

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are helping to protect you and your family with free flu shots. The shots are offered throughout Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Kershaw, and Sumter Counties, and it's free for anyone six months and older.

"I really encourage anyone six months or older to get your flu shot this year" said Prisma Health Pediatric Infectious Physician, Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch.

Dr. Burch says getting vaccinated this year is crucial, as flu season merges with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't know what's going to happen when an individual gets both viruses at the same time," Dr. Burch explained. "Number two, we don't want to have to hospitalize you if you can do something to protect yourself from getting the flu."

Health experts say a flu vaccine is needed every year for two reasons. First, the body's immune response from vaccination declines over time. Second, the virus is always changing.

DHEC and Prisma Health will be providing free flu shots for the rest of October.

The pediatric infectious physician says the flu shot is not a cure for COVID-19.

"Influenza and COVID-19 are presented the same way," explained Dr. Burch. "People with flu-like illnesses, who won't know if it's COVID or the Flu."

Her advice for preventing both illnesses is the same.

"Make sure we are being great stewards of wearing our masks, because not only does it help us, it helps others to be protected," said Dr. Burch.