Columbia Free Medical Clinic adjusts criteria to serve more patients

More community members will be eligible for health care under new guidelines, beginning March 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 1984, the Free Medical Clinic of Columbia has been providing high quality primary and specialty health care and medications to uninsured, low income members of the community. The Board of Directors of the Free Medical Clinic in Columbia voted recently to adjust the financial threshold for people seeking assistance in order to be able to serve more patients.

Under the new guidelines, the Financial Poverty Level (FPL) was raised from 175% to 200% meaning that a qualifying single person household may make up to $25,760, up from $22,540. Thresholds rise according to the number of household members.

To qualify for services, income is household-based and gross income is taken into consideration. The Clinic cannot accept patients that have private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, or VA benefits and is first come, first serve as appointments are not taken.

The full list of eligibility criteria and what a patient needs to bring with them to register for services may be found under the patient tab at www.freemedclinic.org or by calling the Clinic at (803) 765-1503.