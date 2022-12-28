Columbia's Free Medical Clinic raises threshold to allow more access to health care

The new financial scale goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Free Medical Clinic of Columbia has raised the household income limit to allow more members of the uninsured, low income community to qualify for free quality health care.

Board members voted to increase the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) limit on earned income from 200% to 250%, meaning a single person household may make up to $33,975, up from $27,180, the threshold under the prior level. The threshold rises according to the number of members in the household (for instance, a 2-person household can now earn up to $3,814/month or $45,775/year; and a 4-person household can earn up to $5,781/month or $69,375/year).

The Clinic, located behind the Fire Station at 1875 Harden St., does not accept patients that have private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, or VA benefits. The Clinic is first come, first serve and appointments are not taken. Primary care, limited specialty care, and medications are provided on site for patients.

Other qualifications must be met to be eligible for care at The Free Medical Clinic.