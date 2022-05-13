Doctors want you to know about head and neck cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, head and neck cancers account for almost 4% of all cancers in America.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the National Cancer Institute head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers in America.

April was Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, a month to raise awareness that these cancers exist.

Health experts say head and neck cancer is more common in men, and heavy drinkers are at greatest risk. Those over 50 are also at greatest risk.

Dr. Mariangela Rivera with Prisma Health, a general surgeon who specializes in cancers of the head and neck, says symptoms of head and neck cancers could include a lump or a sore that does not heal, a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty in swallowing or hoarseness in the voice.

"Where your cancer originates from has a huge prognostic value. If you have a tumor that shows up on the very front of your mouth or tongue, that has a different prognosis versus something that shows up in your voice box," Rivera said.

Head and neck cancers include cancers in the larynx, throat, lips, mouth, nose, and salivary glands. Tobacco use, heavy alcohol use, and infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) increase the risk of head and neck cancers. https://t.co/ECFrYKckcc #OralCancerAwareness #CNSTumors pic.twitter.com/DYqkZ5bBVW — National Cancer Institute (@theNCI) April 6, 2022

The American Association for Cancer Research says other risk factors for these cancers include:

Eating preserved or salted foods.

Poor oral hygiene and missing teeth.

Occupational exposure to wood dust, asbestos, and synthetic fibers.

Radiation exposure.

Epstein-Barr virus infection.

Asian ancestry, particularly Chinese ancestry.