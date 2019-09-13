COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting at the end of September through October, Prisma Health will be offering free flu shots to Midlands families.

From September 29 through October 31, families in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties can receive free flu shots from Prisma Health at locations throughout the three counties.

Richland One’s Logan Elementary School will be a host site on October 25 and Hopkins Elementary School will host on October 30. For more information, visit www.PalmettoHealthChildrens.org/Flu.

The list of locations, dates and times are below.

Bible Way Church of Atlas Road

Sunday, September 29

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

October 1-31 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only)

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dent Middle School

Saturday, October 5

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bethlehem Baptist Church

Saturday, October 5

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Francis Burns United Methodist Church

Saturday, October 12

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Brookland Baptist Church

Saturday, October 12

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Friday, October 18/October 25

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Second Nazareth Baptist Church

Saturday, October 19

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Windsor United Methodist Church

Saturday, October 19

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Logan Elementary School

Friday, October 25

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

South Hope Center

Saturday, October 26

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Columbia Church of Christ

Saturday, October 26

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hopkins Elementary School

Wednesday, October 30

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

