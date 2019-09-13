COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting at the end of September through October, Prisma Health will be offering free flu shots to Midlands families.
From September 29 through October 31, families in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties can receive free flu shots from Prisma Health at locations throughout the three counties.
Richland One’s Logan Elementary School will be a host site on October 25 and Hopkins Elementary School will host on October 30. For more information, visit www.PalmettoHealthChildrens.org/Flu.
The list of locations, dates and times are below.
Bible Way Church of Atlas Road
Sunday, September 29
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
October 1-31 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only)
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Dent Middle School
Saturday, October 5
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Saturday, October 5
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Francis Burns United Methodist Church
Saturday, October 12
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Brookland Baptist Church
Saturday, October 12
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Friday, October 18/October 25
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Second Nazareth Baptist Church
Saturday, October 19
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Windsor United Methodist Church
Saturday, October 19
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Logan Elementary School
Friday, October 25
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
South Hope Center
Saturday, October 26
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Columbia Church of Christ
Saturday, October 26
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hopkins Elementary School
Wednesday, October 30
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.