COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is waiving online care fees in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

"SmartExam," online care for more than 100 common conditions, will be offered at no charge to residents who have been impacted by the hurricane.

SmartExam is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for minor medical conditions, including colds, flu, sinus pain, urinary tract infections, allergies and skin rashes. The usual cost for a diagnosis and treatment plan is $20, but the fee has been waived for residents impacted by the hurricane.

To receive a free SmartExam, go to PalmettoHealth.org/SmartExam or ghs.org/smartexam-registration/ and use the code, PrismaHealthDorian.

The program is for adults 18 and older and is not intended for use in a medical emergency.