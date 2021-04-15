The Hive to host Survivors Summit in Columbia this weekend

The virtual event in Columbia honors advocates and survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local organization in South Carolina is hosting a virtual event honoring those overcoming the trauma of sexual assault and intimate partner violence this weekend.

The Hive Community Circle's third annual Survivors Summit will be held virtually Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17. April is National Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

Organizers of the event say it will focus on providing healing pathways that aid in enhancing the way survivors, advocates, allies and all women show up for themselves.

According to the thehivecc.org, the two day summit will focus on educating attendees on ways to create and sustain a sound mind, body, and spirit through becoming self-sufficient, experiencing joy, and moving from a place of surviving to thriving.

This year's event will also have resources for healing through keynote speaker, Nona Jones, founder of Nona Jones Ministries and a live Q&A session with Jewel Bush, chief of external affairs director of GirlTrek.

Information gathered by The Hive shows

1 in 3 women in the US have experienced Intimate Partner Violence

40-60% of Black girls will experience Sexual Assault by the age of 18

Black women are 30-50% more likely to experience Intimate Partner Violence than White women and 3 times more likely to die from intimate partner violence than White women

Only 1 out of 15 Black women who have experienced Sexual Assault will report it. This disparity is because of longstanding barriers to protection and justice due to racism, oppression, and historical trauma experienced by Black women

41.5% of South Carolina women and 17.4% of men in South Carolina will experience Sexual Assault, Intimate Partner Violence, or stalking over the course of their lives

South Carolina ranks 11th in the nation for domestic violence homicides

In 2019, 86% of domestic violence homicide victims were women in South Carolina

Nearly 1 in 5 women in the United States has been raped in her lifetime (18.3%) This translates to almost 22 million women in the United States.