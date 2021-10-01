How to discuss U.S. Capitol riot with children

A Columbia trauma specialist offers guidance on how to discuss the event with children.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After an unprecedented week in Washington D.C., parents are now working to discuss the Capitol breach and riot with their children.

Jennifer Wolff, a trauma specialist in Columbia, said it’s all about creating perspective when discussing the events with kids.

“It’s another moment; it’s another day,” Wolff said. “We’re going to get through this, just like we’ve gotten through tough things before.”

The first step, she said, is following the child’s lead.

“We cannot assume that every child is going to be traumatized,” Wolff said.

Instead, listen to them and offer an age-appropriate message, helping them to identify how they’re feeling and reassuring each child that they’re safe.

“Children are very literal in their thinking,” Wolff said. “So, what you want to do is also put it into context. You could even bring out a map and say okay, this is going on here, but look at all of here…We don’t want to build anxiety into kids.”

Parents should also be mindful of the language they use and try to keep a normal routine, staying watchful of any emotional changes children show over time.

“The better we are with our feelings the better the child is going to be,” Wolff said. “So, you want to say, yeah, you know, it’s confusing. I’m sad about it. It’s okay to be angry; it’s okay to feel whatever you’re feeling.”

Despite an unprecedented start to the new year, Wolff said it’s important to remember to “put it into context…. This year can still be wonderful.”