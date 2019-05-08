COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us want to get fit, but don't have the funds to support a gym membership.
Certified personal trainer Wes Newsom joined News19 with some workouts you can do at home for free.
- Reverse Lunge-- targets lower body
- For this exercise, grab a paper plate and place it on the carpet.
- Place your toes on the plate and slide your foot back into a reverse lunge, using your other leg as your plant foot
- Wes recommends 10-15 reps
WLTX
- Russian Twists with a bungee cord- targets your core
- For this exercise, grab a bungee cord and tie it around something stable such as the leg of a table or couch.
- After the cord is anchored, lean back, then work to twist using your core
- (Make sure you move your torso more than your shoulders or arms)
- For an added challenge, lift your legs up off the ground
- Wes recommends 15-20 reps
WLTX
- Slider push up with chest fly- targets upper body
- Grab your paper plate and start in a plank position with one hand on the plate.
- This exercise is similar to a push up, except you will slide your arm out straight as you bend your elbow
- for a modified version, start with your knees on the ground instead of in a high plank
- Wes recommends starting with your weaker side
WLTX
- Slider Knee tuck with towel- targets core
- For this exercise, grab a hand, bath or dish towel on the hard wood/tile (if your home is targeted, you can use the paper plate once again)
- Start in a push-up position with both feet on the towel.
- Drive your knees upward towards your chin, squeezing your abs tight and lifting your hips.
- Wes recommends 15-20 reps
WLTX
A great time to try the circuit is during commercial breaks of your favorite shows.