COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us want to get fit, but don't have the funds to support a gym membership.

Certified personal trainer Wes Newsom joined News19 with some workouts you can do at home for free.

Reverse Lunge-- targets lower body For this exercise, grab a paper plate and place it on the carpet.

Place your toes on the plate and slide your foot back into a reverse lunge, using your other leg as your plant foot

Wes recommends 10-15 reps

Russian Twists with a bungee cord- targets your core For this exercise, grab a bungee cord and tie it around something stable such as the leg of a table or couch.

After the cord is anchored, lean back, then work to twist using your core (Make sure you move your torso more than your shoulders or arms)

For an added challenge, lift your legs up off the ground

Wes recommends 15-20 reps

Slider push up with chest fly- targets upper body Grab your paper plate and start in a plank position with one hand on the plate.

This exercise is similar to a push up, except you will slide your arm out straight as you bend your elbow for a modified version, start with your knees on the ground instead of in a high plank

Wes recommends starting with your weaker side

Slider Knee tuck with towel- targets core For this exercise, grab a hand, bath or dish towel on the hard wood/tile (if your home is targeted, you can use the paper plate once again)

Start in a push-up position with both feet on the towel.

Drive your knees upward towards your chin, squeezing your abs tight and lifting your hips.

Wes recommends 15-20 reps

A great time to try the circuit is during commercial breaks of your favorite shows.