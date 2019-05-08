COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us want to get fit, but don't have the funds to support a gym membership.

Certified personal trainer Wes Newsom joined News19 with some workouts you can do at home for free.

  1. Reverse Lunge-- targets lower body
    • For this exercise, grab a paper plate and place it on the carpet.
    • Place your toes on the plate and slide your foot back into a reverse lunge, using your other leg as your plant foot
    • Wes recommends 10-15 reps
Reverse lunge
WLTX
  1. Russian Twists with a bungee cord- targets your core
    • For this exercise, grab a bungee cord and tie it around something stable such as the leg of a table or couch.
    • After the cord is anchored, lean back, then work to twist using your core
      • (Make sure you move your torso more than your shoulders or arms)
    • For an added challenge, lift your legs up off the ground
    • Wes recommends 15-20 reps
Russian Twists
WLTX
  1. Slider push up with chest fly- targets upper body
    • Grab your paper plate and start in a plank position with one hand on the plate.
    • This exercise is similar to a push up, except you will slide your arm out straight as you bend your elbow
      • for a modified version, start with your knees on the ground instead of in a high plank
    • Wes recommends starting with your weaker side
Slider push-up & Chest fly
WLTX
  1. Slider Knee tuck with towel- targets core
    • For this exercise, grab a hand, bath or dish towel on the hard wood/tile (if your home is targeted, you can use the paper plate once again)
    • Start in a push-up position with both feet on the towel.
    • Drive your knees upward towards your chin, squeezing your abs tight and lifting your hips.
    • Wes recommends 15-20 reps
Slider knee tuck
WLTX

A great time to try the circuit is during commercial breaks of your favorite shows.