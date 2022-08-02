Demand for mental health services continue to increase

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 Americans are affected. In South Carolina, there are 706,000 residents with a mental health condition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mental health crisis continues to have a stranglehold on the country.

The result a growing demand for mental health services.

"For me personally, I think I had to wait three or four weeks before I could see anyone," said University of South Carolina Student, Lily Jacobs. "It’s kind of a misconception that it’s not a serious issue or it’s something that people can deal with on their own."

She said the ongoing crisis continues to impact more than she and her colleagues.

"Especially with coronavirus and everything going on in the pandemic, it’s really taken a toll on not even just students, but everyone is kind of suffering in the mental health world," Jacobs said.

Licensed counselor and owner of Cross Hill Counseling, Julie Lundy told said she is seeing an increase in younger patients between 20-39 years old.

"The demand for services It's actually been a challenge for us to keep up with the demand," Lundy said. "We have found ourselves and other practices in similar situations where just the volume of need isn’t, we don’t have enough people to meet the need at times."

Lundy explains, waiting for services could result in your health getting worse.

"They’re not able to receive services when they need those services, that certainly can increase those symptoms or cause more symptoms to occur."

She said an increase in symptoms varies based off each person.

In 2021, 37.6% of adults in South Carolina reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. Of that, 23% of people were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.

One of the main reasons is because they could not afford the costs.

Lundy adds appointments can be expensive, but there are still ways to receive help if you can't afford it.

"You can talk to a therapist if you do feel like there are financial barriers to receiving services," Lundy said. "Often therapists are happy to work with you on that."

She said if they are booked, many counselors will help offer a referral to another counselor who can help you.