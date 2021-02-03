Kentucky lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $30 per prescription for a 30-day supply

The cap only applies to state-regulated, comprehensive, private health insurance plans and the Kentucky employee health plan.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's note: The video player shows a previous story from Feb. 2020.

Kentucky lawmakers have voted to cap out-of-pocket costs for some people relying on insulin.

The Senate voted Tuesday to send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The proposal won bipartisan support in a state plagued by high diabetes rates. Its lead sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter.

Under the bill, out-of-pocket costs for some Kentuckians would be capped at $30 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply.

The cap applies to state-regulated, comprehensive, private health insurance plans and the Kentucky employee health plan.

It would not apply to Medicare, Medicaid or self-funded health plans.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.