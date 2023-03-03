"Infections can turn into a case of fatal pneumonia"-- A doctor explains Legionnaires Disease after case found in Fairfield County

A resident at a nursing home in Fairfield County was diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease, now health authorities are working to figure out the source.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — A case of legionnaires disease was found at Ridgway Manor, an assisted living facility in Fairfield County, and now the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating.

On Thursday, leaders at Ridgeway Manor did confirm there was one positive case of Legionnaires Disease found. They said a resident in their facility went for routine medical treatment at The Medical University of South Carolina. While there, the woman tested positive for Legionnaires after exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

Managers and overseers of Ridgeway Manor facility say they are working as hard as they can to keep their residents safe by getting their water tested.

PRISMA epidemiologist Helmut Albrecht says legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires Disease is everywhere.

“Water outlets, nebulizers, wet air conditioning towers, showers, fountains, whirlpools have done this, hydrotherapy baths, there's a long list," Albrecht stated.

Dr. Albrecht says Legionnaires Disease mainly affects older people and is not contagious. He says it has to be found at its source so other people are not infected.

“We know where to look. It's in the water system, so wherever mists of water are generated. You work with your health department, you're usually asked to flush the water system just to try to identify areas where this water is stagnant and sort of reaches a temperature that sort of encourages these bacteria to grow," Dr. Albrecht explained.

DHEC sent out this statement on Friday morning:

The most recent well water sample taken at the facility earlier this week tested negative for the presence of Legionella. Our investigation into the source or sources of Legionnaires' at this facility is ongoing, and we can provide additional information once it's complete. It's important to note that investigations into the source or sources of Legionnaires are complex, and often it's not possible to determine the origin of the bacteria that infected people.

The facility staff and water operator continue to be helpful in our investigation, and we continue to ensure that the facility implements the necessary precautions for protecting both the residents and staff of Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center.

The facility says while the investigation is ongoing they will be doing what they can to protect other residents.