Former South Carolina legislator named vice president for governmental affairs for hospital system

Jay Lucas will be responsible for leading the healthcare system's government affairs activities.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials with Greenville-based Prisma Health have announced former South Carolina Speaker of the House Jay Lucas has been named a vice president in charge of government affairs for the hospital system.

Lucas stepped down from his position in the SC House of Representatives in April 2022. He was first elected to office in 1999, advancing to a leadership position in 2010 when he became Speaker Pro Tem. In 2014, Lucas became House Speaker after Bobby Harrell was indicted.

As the senior vice president for government affairs, Lucas will be responsible for leading Prisma Health’s government affairs activities at the local, state and national levels. Columbia is home to Prisma Health Richland and Prisma Health Baptist hospitals and affiliated doctors' practices.

“I am very excited to join the Prisma Health team to help create a better state of health for South Carolina,” said Lucas. “I have seen firsthand the dedication of the physicians, nurses and staff to providing compassionate patient care and improving community health. I am so pleased to be part of this team and help with the important, meaningful work that is in front of us.”