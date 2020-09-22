Kinship Care Teletown Hall offers resources for caregivers

September is Kinship Care Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kinship Care is when grandparents, aunts and uncles, other relatives, or close family friends, take care of children when their parents are unable to do so due to challenging family situations.

On Tuesday, Roshanda Pratt spoke to News19 about the upcoming Kinship Care Teletown Hall. Pratt will moderate the event on Tuesday, September 22 from 6:00pm-7:30pm.

Panelists will discuss a variety of topics, including resources available for caregivers.

Sisters of Charity Foundation of SC and the Kinship Council are hosting the event. If you're interested in participating, call (855) 756-7520. Ext. 65929#.