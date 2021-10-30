x
Health

Know the signs of a stroke and act F.A.S.T.

Knowing the stroke warning signs and acting FAST can mean the difference between life or death, and recovery or disability.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friday was World Stroke Day.

Every year, 800,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke, and it is the fifth leading cause of death and disability. About 1 in 4 adults over age 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.  

The American Stroke Association encourages people to know the warning signs of a stroke

"You may start off with just a numbness or tingling in one of your hands, and then it can progress 'til you lose function of that extremity altogether."

People with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking habits, and family history of stroke are most at risk. 

Diet and exercise are good preventative measures.

It's urgent to call for help as soon as you see the signs because the symptoms can get worse. 

