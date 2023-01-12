Knowing CPR can help to save a life

Here are some recommendations from the American Heart Association when performing CPR.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The world watched as Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin collapsed in cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, a Bills athletic trainer was trained in CPR, and that saved Hamlin’s life.

The American Heart Association says they have seen a 200% increase in web traffic to their website to search for how to do CPR.

News 19’s Andrea Mock spoke to Dawn Kimura, a nurse, and program manager of the Prisma STEMI program for details instructions.

Here are the recommendations from the American Heart Association.

Make sure the scene is safe, then call 9-1-1 and ask someone to get an AED, if available.

Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to 100-120bpm, until the AED or emergency services arrive