Lexington Medical Center changing visitation policies

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center’s visitation policies are changing on Wednesday, June 2.

Because of COVID-19, visitation policies limited guests allowed to enter facilities with patients. Visitors must be at least 16 and must wear a face mask at all times.

All approved visitors will be screened by staff before entering a hospital facility and may have to leave, based on their screening results.

The changes as of June 2 are as follows:

One visitor will be allowed with a non-COVID-19 patient in the Emergency department or urgent care centers. The visitor will have to stay in the patient's room at all times.

Two visitors are allowed to visit inpatients in non-COVID-19 units during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors must wear masks at all times, including while visiting a patient in their room.

A spouse or support person is permitted in the maternity ward while the patient is in labor and has just delivered a child. Two visitors, other than spouse or support person, are allowed to visit the mother and baby during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week.

The birth parent and her support person are allowed in the Special Care Nursery.

Two visitors are permitted in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at the main campus. One visitor is allowed in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at other Lexington Medical Center facilities.

All Lexington Medical Center physician practices will follow the No Visitor Policy. Depending on the practice and patient circumstance, caregivers may be able to accompany patients to appointments. Patients should contact each physician practice individually with questions.