Lexington Medical Center Northeast set to open next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center has opened a new community medical center in Northeast Columbia, set to open on Tuesday, March 9.

The facility is located at 3016 Longtown Commons Drive, and will offer urgent care; imaging services including mobile MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT and women’s imaging; and physical and occupational therapy, according to the medical center. They will also have a café and meeting space on the first floor.

According to Lexington Medical, the urgent care will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“Lexington Medical Center Northeast improves access to care for patients in this community and enhances the services they receive from other Lexington Medical Center providers,” said Tod Augsburger, Lexington Medical Center president and CEO. “This facility helps us meet the health care needs in a growing community and gives us the opportunity to provide a wider array of services for our patients.”

The center will also have physician practices including Lexington Podiatry and Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, set to open on March 15. Lexington Urology will open an office there on April 1. This summer, Lexington ENT & Allergy, Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center and cardiac rehabilitation will open there.

According to the release, this center will be the largest community center in the hospital's network of care and will have more than 225,000 square feet in the five-story building. They hope to add outpatient surgery services and a fixed unit MRI at the facility.