What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

According to DHEC, the mortality rate in rural areas is 11.7 per 1,000 people. In urban areas the rate is 9.8 per 1,000 people.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands.

The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk.

The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.

Data shows in Richland County there are 13.7 primary care physicians per 10,000 residents, higher than the state's average of 9.9 per 10,000 resident.

These numbers are a reality and for Eastover residents like Edwin Bradshaw, the nearest hospital is 20 minutes away.

"Any of your healthcare needs you're looking at 45 minutes or more of a drive," said Bradshaw.

Even if people can get care, resident Mike Myers said they can't always afford it. Over 16% of Richland County adults delayed care due to cost, according to DHEC.

“There's a lot of older people out here that don’t have insurance, can’t afford insurance. And I advise them if they can come up with something to help the older people," said Myers.

DHEC's data also shows a wide gap in life expectancy between Richland County Communities. in Areas like Northeast Columbia and Forest Acres, the average life expectency is around 80 years old.

In parts of Columbia's North Main neighborhood, the average life expectancy is 64.3 years old and in Eastover it is 75 years old.

"The circumstances that you’re born into should not dictate your health and your ability to achieve the best possible health for your life and that’s health equity that’s what we’re focusing on," said Traxler.

Traxler added they are working on expanding telehealth and mobile care clinics to close these gaps.

Statewide maternal and infant health continues to be a priority, said Traxler.

"We saw in infant mortality a slight improvement overall this year in that rate for the state but we saw the disparity for racial and ethnics groups widen and that’s just not acceptable," said Traxler.

According to DHEC, South Carolina's Maternal Mortality rate is 26.2 per 100,000 live births. In South Carolina the maternal mortality rate for black women is 42 deaths per 100,000.

Areas South Carolina has improved in include reducing food insecurity and increasing graduation rates.