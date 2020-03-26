COLUMBIA, S.C. — From restaurants, to bars and now your local gym.

Coronavirus is leading a lot of business owners to close their doors.

Drew Mobley is the owner of Anytime Fitness on Devine Street and is having to temporarily shut down.

"We decided to be proactive and take our stance with the containment efforts going on with COVID 19," Mobley told News19, "It was a delicate balance between making the decision to temporarily close our business. We tried looking at it from all angles and really decide what's best for the community."

Mobley's gym has always had a big social media presence and is using that to provide the community alternative ways to stay active even if they can't physically come to the gym.

One of his trainers even posted ways to incorporate your children into your at-home workout.

RELATED: Columbia approves stay-at-home order for all residents

RELATED: This little (Lexington) piggy clearly did NOT stay at home

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

Mobley says, "It's really neat time for families to kind of come together, have some fun with working out and staying active and keep us all intact."

Through positivity and concentrating on staying healthy, Mobley is encouraging everyone to hold tight.

"You know I think we're all in this together. I think this is a great time to support small business; whether you're a restaurant, a bar, a gym, a fitness center, you know we're all kind of in this boat together and everybody needs support and everybody needs to stay as positive as they can," Mobley says.

To learn more about Anytime Fitness at home workouts, visit their website here.

RELATED: Local Columbia bookstore holding up during crisis

RELATED: Irmo family brightens up streets to bring joy, smiles to neighbors