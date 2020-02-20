CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — A Maryland family said they are grieving after their 8-year-old daughter tragically passed away from flu complications on Valentine's Day.

Shannon Sandvik described her daughter Kinsley Sandvick as a bubbly and vibrant little girl who was "always the life of the party."

That changed on Feb. 5. Shannon said she woke up Kinsley in their Chesapeake Beach home and took her to her elementary school. The same day, she had to drive back to the school to pick Kinsley up after she was reported not feeling well.

The next day, Kinsley's parents took her to a pediatrician's office, where she was diagnosed with the flu, strain B. Shannon said her doctors prescribed Kinsley Tamiflu and Tylenol to treat the fever, and by Feb. 9, she was back to feeling better and "jumping off the walls."

But that energy was short-lived.

The next morning, Shannon said Kinsley woke up crying and feeling even worse, complaining of a severe headache and chest pains, which she hadn't felt before.

This time, the pediatrician sent Kinsley to the Anne Arundel County emergency room, where according to Shannon, "everything checked out normal." After running necessary tests and helping hydrate her, they sent Kinsley back home.

Things weren't normal. By the time she was home, she was already throwing up with a high-grade fever. Shannon slept on the couch by her side, rushing her to the CalvertHealth Medical Center after hearing Kinsley having a hard time breathing and cough up blood.

Within the hour of arriving at the ER, Kinsley was intubated and rushed to Children's National Hospital -- her body in full-blown shock and with a septic infection, her mother said.

By Tuesday night, hospital staff had to resuscitate her and put Kinsley on special machines that act as artificial lungs and help preserve major organs.

"Everything went downhill from there," Shannon said.

The infection had spread to her bloodstream. Kinsley's limbs began to turn black from sepsis, and doctors told the Sandviks that she would have to lose her hands and feet if she were to survive.

By Thursday -- a week and one day after her initial symptoms -- Kinsley showed no brain activity. Her parents were now forced to make a decision that no parent wants to make.

“By Friday, we had to make the choice to take her off the machine," Shannon said. Kinsley passed away at 3:10 p.m. "It felt like a nightmare."

A funeral that is open to the public will be this Friday at 11 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home In Owings, Md. There is also a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with expenses.

They're asking whoever would like to attend to wear red in her honor, Kinsley's favorite color.

